Hatta plans unveiled, Imran Khan in Saudi Arabia, Baldwin speaks on shooting - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode, Dubai unveils tourism plans for Hatta, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Saudi Arabia to visit the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, and Vin Diesel walks late friend Paul Walker's daughter down the aisle.

Actor Alec Baldwin responds to the shooting incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchin, and an old land mine kills six in Senegal.

Updated: October 24th 2021, 4:44 AM

