Arsenal manager at Expo, Saudi Arabia hires women to work at mosques - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta visits the Emirates airline pavilion at Expo, Saudi Arabia hires more than 200 women to work at grand mosques, and the Nobel Prize academy says diversity quotas will not be introduced.

The Afghan interpreter who helped Joe Biden escape Afghanistan in 2008 has managed to leave the country with his family, and 111-year-old Ruthie Tompson, who began working at The Walt Disney Company in its early days, has died peacefully in her sleep.