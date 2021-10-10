Hope Probe takes Mars photos, blackout hits Lebanon, hostage nun freed - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode the UAE's Hope Probe takes new photos of Mars, total blackout hits Lebanon, and the UK population is experiencing a tough seasonal cold.

Far-right conspiracy theorists are charged in France over a plot to attack Covid-19 vaccination centres, and Gloria Cecilia, the Colombian nun who was taken hostage in 2017 in Mali, has been freed.

Updated: October 10th 2021, 4:38 AM

