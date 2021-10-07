UAE has 'overcome' Covid-19, Twitter's new feature, WhatsApp alternatives - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, says the UAE has "overcome the Covid-19 crisis", and Twitter is to introduce a new feature to indicate to users when discussions are getting heated.

People are searching for WhatsApp alternatives causing Telegram and Signal to trend, and Google is seeing an increase in mental health topics as world mental health awareness week approaches.