Sheikh Hamdan visits Dubai school, Taliban beard warning, James Bond - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, visits one of Dubai's new affordable schools, the Taliban have banned the shaving of beards in at least one province of Afghanistan and the British government has suspended competition laws to deal with fuel shortages.

New York hosts the 74th annual Tony Awards and James Bond's producer believes 007 will always be a male character.