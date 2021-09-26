Dubai's RTA spends Dh15bn, Usyk beats Joshua, Trump rally and Rihanna's Fenty - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode Dubai Roads and Transport Authority has spent Dh15 billion on infrastructure projects relating to Expo 2020 Dubai, an Amtrak train accident kills at least three in the US and former president Donald Trump holds a rally.

Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua to become heavyweight champion and Rihanna's Fenty brand is accused of cultural appropriation on social media.

Updated: September 26th 2021, 4:37 AM

