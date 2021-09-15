Apple launches new products, Abraham Accords, Met Gala fashion - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, we have the first anniversary of the Abraham Accords, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and Apple launches new products. Met Gala fashion is still trending and people pay tribute to comedian Norm Macdonald, who died at 61.