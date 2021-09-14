Met Gala 2021, Dubai Customs seize 64 falcons, Afghan women protest the Taliban - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and across the world. On today's episode, Dubai Customs find dozens of falcons hidden in a lorry; Afghan women start the hashtags #DoNotTouchMyClothes and #AfghanistanCulture to protest against Taliban restrictions; and UK leader Boris Johnson's mother has died. US first lady Jill Biden and Prince Harry are to host an online event for athletes involved in the Warrior Games, and celebrities pose on the Met Gala’s red carpet.
'Skin'
Dir: Guy Nattiv
Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle McDonald, Bill Camp, Vera Farmiga
Rating: 3.5/5 stars
Hometown: Cologne, Germany
Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13)
Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes
Favourite hobby: Football
Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk
The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year.
The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market.
There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500).
All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.
