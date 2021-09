Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Israeli authorities are still on the hunt for the six escapees from Giboa Prison, the results of Morocco's elections are in, and Ashraf Ghani apologises.

Emirati Razan Al Mubarak is appointed to lead the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, and 9/11 searches begin to spike.