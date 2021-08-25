On today's episode, the world’s largest observation wheel is set to open in the UAE, while the US withdrawal from Afghanistan means Kabul is trending, as is the hashtag #BacktoSchool, as children prepare for the new academic year.

The Paralympic Games is popular in world internet searches and Taylor Swift makes her TikTok debut.

The BIO Favourite piece of music: Verdi’s Requiem. It’s awe-inspiring. Biggest inspiration: My father, as I grew up in a house where music was constantly played on a wind-up gramophone. I had amazing music teachers in primary and secondary school who inspired me to take my music further. They encouraged me to take up music as a profession and I follow in their footsteps, encouraging others to do the same. Favourite book: Ian McEwan’s Atonement – the ending alone knocked me for six. Favourite holiday destination: Italy - music and opera is so much part of the life there. I love it.

The BIO Favourite piece of music: Verdi’s Requiem. It’s awe-inspiring. Biggest inspiration: My father, as I grew up in a house where music was constantly played on a wind-up gramophone. I had amazing music teachers in primary and secondary school who inspired me to take my music further. They encouraged me to take up music as a profession and I follow in their footsteps, encouraging others to do the same. Favourite book: Ian McEwan’s Atonement – the ending alone knocked me for six. Favourite holiday destination: Italy - music and opera is so much part of the life there. I love it.

The BIO Favourite piece of music: Verdi’s Requiem. It’s awe-inspiring. Biggest inspiration: My father, as I grew up in a house where music was constantly played on a wind-up gramophone. I had amazing music teachers in primary and secondary school who inspired me to take my music further. They encouraged me to take up music as a profession and I follow in their footsteps, encouraging others to do the same. Favourite book: Ian McEwan’s Atonement – the ending alone knocked me for six. Favourite holiday destination: Italy - music and opera is so much part of the life there. I love it.

The BIO Favourite piece of music: Verdi’s Requiem. It’s awe-inspiring. Biggest inspiration: My father, as I grew up in a house where music was constantly played on a wind-up gramophone. I had amazing music teachers in primary and secondary school who inspired me to take my music further. They encouraged me to take up music as a profession and I follow in their footsteps, encouraging others to do the same. Favourite book: Ian McEwan’s Atonement – the ending alone knocked me for six. Favourite holiday destination: Italy - music and opera is so much part of the life there. I love it.

The BIO Favourite piece of music: Verdi’s Requiem. It’s awe-inspiring. Biggest inspiration: My father, as I grew up in a house where music was constantly played on a wind-up gramophone. I had amazing music teachers in primary and secondary school who inspired me to take my music further. They encouraged me to take up music as a profession and I follow in their footsteps, encouraging others to do the same. Favourite book: Ian McEwan’s Atonement – the ending alone knocked me for six. Favourite holiday destination: Italy - music and opera is so much part of the life there. I love it.

The BIO Favourite piece of music: Verdi’s Requiem. It’s awe-inspiring. Biggest inspiration: My father, as I grew up in a house where music was constantly played on a wind-up gramophone. I had amazing music teachers in primary and secondary school who inspired me to take my music further. They encouraged me to take up music as a profession and I follow in their footsteps, encouraging others to do the same. Favourite book: Ian McEwan’s Atonement – the ending alone knocked me for six. Favourite holiday destination: Italy - music and opera is so much part of the life there. I love it.

The BIO Favourite piece of music: Verdi’s Requiem. It’s awe-inspiring. Biggest inspiration: My father, as I grew up in a house where music was constantly played on a wind-up gramophone. I had amazing music teachers in primary and secondary school who inspired me to take my music further. They encouraged me to take up music as a profession and I follow in their footsteps, encouraging others to do the same. Favourite book: Ian McEwan’s Atonement – the ending alone knocked me for six. Favourite holiday destination: Italy - music and opera is so much part of the life there. I love it.

The BIO Favourite piece of music: Verdi’s Requiem. It’s awe-inspiring. Biggest inspiration: My father, as I grew up in a house where music was constantly played on a wind-up gramophone. I had amazing music teachers in primary and secondary school who inspired me to take my music further. They encouraged me to take up music as a profession and I follow in their footsteps, encouraging others to do the same. Favourite book: Ian McEwan’s Atonement – the ending alone knocked me for six. Favourite holiday destination: Italy - music and opera is so much part of the life there. I love it.

The BIO Favourite piece of music: Verdi’s Requiem. It’s awe-inspiring. Biggest inspiration: My father, as I grew up in a house where music was constantly played on a wind-up gramophone. I had amazing music teachers in primary and secondary school who inspired me to take my music further. They encouraged me to take up music as a profession and I follow in their footsteps, encouraging others to do the same. Favourite book: Ian McEwan’s Atonement – the ending alone knocked me for six. Favourite holiday destination: Italy - music and opera is so much part of the life there. I love it.

The BIO Favourite piece of music: Verdi’s Requiem. It’s awe-inspiring. Biggest inspiration: My father, as I grew up in a house where music was constantly played on a wind-up gramophone. I had amazing music teachers in primary and secondary school who inspired me to take my music further. They encouraged me to take up music as a profession and I follow in their footsteps, encouraging others to do the same. Favourite book: Ian McEwan’s Atonement – the ending alone knocked me for six. Favourite holiday destination: Italy - music and opera is so much part of the life there. I love it.

The BIO Favourite piece of music: Verdi’s Requiem. It’s awe-inspiring. Biggest inspiration: My father, as I grew up in a house where music was constantly played on a wind-up gramophone. I had amazing music teachers in primary and secondary school who inspired me to take my music further. They encouraged me to take up music as a profession and I follow in their footsteps, encouraging others to do the same. Favourite book: Ian McEwan’s Atonement – the ending alone knocked me for six. Favourite holiday destination: Italy - music and opera is so much part of the life there. I love it.

The BIO Favourite piece of music: Verdi’s Requiem. It’s awe-inspiring. Biggest inspiration: My father, as I grew up in a house where music was constantly played on a wind-up gramophone. I had amazing music teachers in primary and secondary school who inspired me to take my music further. They encouraged me to take up music as a profession and I follow in their footsteps, encouraging others to do the same. Favourite book: Ian McEwan’s Atonement – the ending alone knocked me for six. Favourite holiday destination: Italy - music and opera is so much part of the life there. I love it.

The BIO Favourite piece of music: Verdi’s Requiem. It’s awe-inspiring. Biggest inspiration: My father, as I grew up in a house where music was constantly played on a wind-up gramophone. I had amazing music teachers in primary and secondary school who inspired me to take my music further. They encouraged me to take up music as a profession and I follow in their footsteps, encouraging others to do the same. Favourite book: Ian McEwan’s Atonement – the ending alone knocked me for six. Favourite holiday destination: Italy - music and opera is so much part of the life there. I love it.

The BIO Favourite piece of music: Verdi’s Requiem. It’s awe-inspiring. Biggest inspiration: My father, as I grew up in a house where music was constantly played on a wind-up gramophone. I had amazing music teachers in primary and secondary school who inspired me to take my music further. They encouraged me to take up music as a profession and I follow in their footsteps, encouraging others to do the same. Favourite book: Ian McEwan’s Atonement – the ending alone knocked me for six. Favourite holiday destination: Italy - music and opera is so much part of the life there. I love it.

The BIO Favourite piece of music: Verdi’s Requiem. It’s awe-inspiring. Biggest inspiration: My father, as I grew up in a house where music was constantly played on a wind-up gramophone. I had amazing music teachers in primary and secondary school who inspired me to take my music further. They encouraged me to take up music as a profession and I follow in their footsteps, encouraging others to do the same. Favourite book: Ian McEwan’s Atonement – the ending alone knocked me for six. Favourite holiday destination: Italy - music and opera is so much part of the life there. I love it.

The BIO Favourite piece of music: Verdi’s Requiem. It’s awe-inspiring. Biggest inspiration: My father, as I grew up in a house where music was constantly played on a wind-up gramophone. I had amazing music teachers in primary and secondary school who inspired me to take my music further. They encouraged me to take up music as a profession and I follow in their footsteps, encouraging others to do the same. Favourite book: Ian McEwan’s Atonement – the ending alone knocked me for six. Favourite holiday destination: Italy - music and opera is so much part of the life there. I love it.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.