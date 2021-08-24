Dubai private schools, Pfizer-BioNTech full approval, Spider-Man movie - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Dubai’s private schools gradually end distance learning, Tajik influencer Abdu Rozik receives a UAE golden visa, and the US grants Pfizer-BioNTech full approval.

America’s tallest man dies aged 38, and the new Spider-Man movie surprises fans with elements from previous versions.

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet Price, base: Dh429,090 Engine 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 510hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 700Nm @ 1,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.2L / 100km

