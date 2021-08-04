UAE flight restrictions, Beirut blast anniversary, goodbye Fleets - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, UAE flight restrictions ease and a car bomb in Afghanistan explodes before a planned protest against Taliban attacks.

Lebanon marks the first anniversary of the Beirut blast and Twitter users say goodbye to Fleets.

Updated: August 4th 2021, 4:17 AM
