Abu Dhabi green list, Ethiopia ends ceasefire, 'Loki' finale - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.
On today's episode, Abu Dhabi adds 13 countries to the green list, Ethiopia ends ceasefire, and TV show Loki airs season finale. Twitter drops Twitter Fleets and Britney Spears gets to choose her own lawyer.
Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting...
Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)
Emirates Animal Welfare Society
Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates
Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends
PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association
Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre
Troy Payne, head chef at Abu Dhabi’s newest healthy eatery Sanderson’s in Al Seef Resort & Spa, says singles need to change their mindset about how they approach the supermarket.
“They feel like they can’t buy one cucumber,” he says. “But I can walk into a shop – I feed two people at home – and I’ll walk into a shop and I buy one cucumber, I’ll buy one onion.”
Mr Payne asks for the sticker to be placed directly on each item, rather than face the temptation of filling one of the two-kilogram capacity plastic bags on offer.
The chef also advises singletons not get too hung up on “organic”, particularly high-priced varieties that have been flown in from far-flung locales. Local produce is often grown sustainably, and far cheaper, he says.
