Abu Dhabi green list, Ethiopia ends ceasefire, 'Loki' finale - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Abu Dhabi adds 13 countries to the green list, Ethiopia ends ceasefire, and TV show Loki airs season finale. Twitter drops Twitter Fleets and Britney Spears gets to choose her own lawyer.

A list of the animal rescue organisations in the UAE

Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting... 

Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi

Rescue of Abu Dhabi

Feline Friends Abu Dhabi

Adopt-a-Cat UAE

Naema's Kittys 

Jackie's Cats UAE

Animal Action UAE

Animal Welfare Al Ain

Yanni Animal Welfare

Animals and Us Fujairah

Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)

38 Smiles

Emirates Animal Welfare Society

Red Paw Foundation 

KittySnip

Saluki International Rescue

K9 Friends Dubai 

Amanda's Animal Rescue UAE

Ahmed's Animal Rescue

Al Mayya K9 Adoptions 

New Life Rescue

Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates

Stray Dogs Center UAQ

Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends

PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association

Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre

Shepherd Rescue Arabia

Friends of Rakawc 

UAQAC Umm Al Quwain Animal Care

The chef's advice

Troy Payne, head chef at Abu Dhabi’s newest healthy eatery Sanderson’s in Al Seef Resort & Spa, says singles need to change their mindset about how they approach the supermarket.

“They feel like they can’t buy one cucumber,” he says. “But I can walk into a shop – I feed two people at home – and I’ll walk into a shop and I buy one cucumber, I’ll buy one onion.”

Mr Payne asks for the sticker to be placed directly on each item, rather than face the temptation of filling one of the two-kilogram capacity plastic bags on offer.

The chef also advises singletons not get too hung up on “organic”, particularly high-priced varieties that have been flown in from far-flung locales. Local produce is often grown sustainably, and far cheaper, he says.

