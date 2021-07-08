Dubai Port fire, Arab world's first female astronaut, England reach Euro 2020 final

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, fire crews extinguish a blaze on a ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali Port, the Arab world's first female astronaut, and Saudi’s Supreme Court urges people to sight the crescent moon.

Millions of supporters take to social media as England reach the finals of Euro 2020 and Kamala Harris’s stepdaughter Ella Emhoff makes her catwalk debut.

Tour de France Stage 16: 165km run from Le Puy-en-Velay to Romans-sur-Isère

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

