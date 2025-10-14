Podcasts
Tarab

Malek Jandali's vision for Arabic symphonic music and the sound of legacy

This conversation explores art as activism and the future of Arab orchestral music

Subscribe on
Apple PodcastsPodbeanSpotify
Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

October 14, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A classically trained pianist with performances spanning Vienna, Chicago and London, Syrian-American composer Malek Jandali has dedicated his career to preserving and elevating Arabic symphonic music on the global stage.

In this episode of Tarab, host Saeed Saeed sits down with Jandali, whose work bridges western classical tradition and Middle Eastern heritage.

Jandali speaks about the inspiration behind his non-profit Pianos for Peace, a movement that transforms pianos into public artworks before they are donated to schools, hospitals and refugee centres.

Jandali also reflects on art’s duty, which he says goes beyond entertainment, as well as its power to unite, heal and archive culture for generations to come.

Jandali shares how he integrates Arab melodies into the classical canon, and composes with a view towards a legacy he hopes will last “for a hundred years after my death”.

Tarab is a weekly podcast taking listeners inside the Middle East’s music scene through conversations with its artists. New episodes drop every Tuesday on all podcast platforms.

The specs
 
Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo
Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm
Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed auto
Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km
On sale: December
Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)
RESULTS

Bantamweight:
Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI)

Super lightweight:
Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR)

Super lightweight:
Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA)

Bantamweight:
Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR)

Featherweight:
Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW)

Middleweight:
Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA)

Middleweight:
Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR)

Welterweight:
Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA)

Lightweight:
Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR)

Welterweight:
Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

Labour dispute

The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.


- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law 

Scores

Day 2

New Zealand 153 & 56-1
Pakistan 227

New Zealand trail by 18 runs with nine wickets remaining

The view from The National
Brief scoreline:

Manchester United 2

Rashford 28', Martial 72'

Watford 1

Doucoure 90'

The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E666hp%20at%206%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E850Nm%20at%202%2C300-4%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EQ1%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh1.15%20million%20(estimate)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
GAC GS8 Specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo

Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh149,900

RESULT

Bayer Leverkusen 2 Bayern Munich 4
Leverkusen: Alario (9'), Wirtz (89')
Bayern: Coman (27'), Goretzka (42'), Gnabry (45'), Lewandowski (66')

Updated: October 14, 2025, 2:00 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

Malek Jandali's vision for Arabic symphonic music and the sound of legacy

Malek Jandali's vision for Arabic symphonic music and the sound of legacy

Cubans in Havana rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza. Reuters

Ceasefire to begin in Gaza, hostage release timeline announced

Palestinian children celebrate following news of a new Gaza ceasefire deal. AFP.

What we know so far about the Gaza ceasefire breakthrough

Israel's opposition leader Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid. AFP

Israeli opposition meets and Gaza ceasefire optimism grows

More podcasts