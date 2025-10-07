Podcasts
Tarab

Tania Saleh on language, silence and packing her bags

Lebanese singer talks to Tarab host Saeed Saeed

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

October 07, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

 You can only take so much in a suitcase. When Tania Saleh left Beirut in 2022, she packed lightly and started over. Now living in Paris, the Lebanese singer and visual artist has translated that rupture into a new album called Fragile.

It is sparse, introspective and stripped of the social critique for which she's long been known. Instead of grand statements, the songs chart quieter emotional terrain: loneliness, resilience, the small rituals that help her keep going.

On this episode of Tarab, host Saeed Saeed hears from Saleh on exile, silence and what it means to live and create from a suitcase.

