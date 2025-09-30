Podcasts
Tarab

Anthony Khoury on Adonis, Lebanese indie, and music for fun

The lead vocalist of Lebanese quartet Adonis joins Saeed Saeed on Tarab

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

September 30, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

 They're known as the Lebanese Coldplay.

Their shows are electrifying, their songs punchy and heartfelt. They've tackled themes from loneliness in the Covid-19 pandemic to heritage and a deep love of land.

On this episode of Tarab, host Saeed Saeed speaks to Anthony Khoury of Adonis, the indie-pop band he established in 2011.

He talks about the band's evolution and the emotional core of their seventh album, a project shaped around solitude, self-reflection and letting go.

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Updated: September 30, 2025, 3:09 AM`
Podcast

