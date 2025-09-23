Podcasts
Tarab

Lina Makoul on Palestine, contentment, and Arabic lyricism

Palestinian singer talks about her latest single, Radiya – and more

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

September 23, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

How do you write a song about contentment in Arabic pop? Not joy, not heartbreak, not resistance, but stillness. Palestinian singer Lina Makoul has spent years exploring that question

She is part of a growing wave of artists who are reshaping what emotional honesty sounds like in Arabic music, from a songwriting challenge with Palestinian teenagers during the pandemic to her ongoing solo work, she's found ways to turn reflection into rhythm.

Hear her full conversation with host Saeed Saeed on Tarab.

What the law says

Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East.

“Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains.

“Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.”

If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

Updated: September 23, 2025, 2:54 AM`
Podcast

