Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
Israel-Gaza warWeekend
News
UAE
Gulf
MENA
US
UK
Europe
Asia
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Markets
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Future
Science
Space
Technology
Climate
Environment
Road to Net Zero
Health
Culture
Art & Design
Books
Film & TV
Music & On-stage
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion & Beauty
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Home & Garden
Wellbeing
Things to do
Sport
Football
Cricket
F1
Tennis
Combat Sports
Horse Racing
News
UAE
Gulf
MENA
US
UK
Europe
Asia
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Markets
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Future
Science
Space
Technology
Climate
Environment
Road to Net Zero
Health
Culture
Art & Design
Books
Film & TV
Music & On-stage
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion & Beauty
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Home & Garden
Wellbeing
Things to do
Sport
Football
Cricket
F1
Tennis
Combat Sports
Horse Racing
Podcasts
Tarab

Felukah on code-switching, song-building and 'Arabeezy'

From Cairo to New York, the Egyptian artist is making her own name

Subscribe on
Apple PodcastsPodbeanSpotify
Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

September 02, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Egyptian rapper and poet Felukah has carved out a place in Arabic hip-hop through a style that moves easily between Cairo and New York, and English and Arabic.

Since her 2019 debut, Citadel, she has built a body of work that blends hip-hop, neo-soul and regional influences, while maintaining her independence in an industry dominated by major labels.

In this episode of Tarab, host Saeed Saeed speaks with Felukah about her path from Cairo to New York, code-switching in her lyrics, and what it meant to perform at the Recording Academy’s showcase in New York as part of the Mena chapter’s launch.

Tarab is a weekly podcast taking listeners inside the Middle East’s music scene through conversations with its artists. New episodes drop every Tuesday on all podcast platforms.

HIJRA

Starring: Lamar Faden, Khairiah Nathmy, Nawaf Al-Dhufairy

Director: Shahad Ameen

Rating: 3/5

War 2

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana

Rating: 2/5

Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
GAC GS8 Specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo

Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh149,900

Specs

Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric

Range: Up to 610km

Power: 905hp

Torque: 985Nm

Price: From Dh439,000

Available: Now

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms
%3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHigh%20fever%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIntense%20pain%20behind%20your%20eyes%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESevere%20headache%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENausea%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVomiting%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESwollen%20glands%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ERash%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIf%20symptoms%20occur%2C%20they%20usually%20last%20for%20two-seven%20days%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Scoreline

Australia 2-1 Thailand

Australia: Juric 69', Leckie 86'
Thailand: Pokklaw 82'

On Women's Day
Results
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStage%206%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E1.%20Tim%20Merlier%20(BEL)%20Soudal%20Quick-Step%20%E2%80%93%203hrs%2041min%2012sec.%3Cbr%3E2.%20Sam%20Bennett%20(GBR)%20Bora%20%E2%80%93%20Hansgrohe%20%E2%80%93%20ST%3Cbr%3E3.%20Dylan%20Groenewegen%20(NED)%20Team%20Jayco%20Alula%20%E2%80%93%20ST%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EGeneral%20classification%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E1.%20Remco%20Evenepoel%20(BEL)%20Soudal%20Quick-Step%3Cbr%3E2.%20Lucas%20Plapp%20(AUS)%20Ineos%20Grenaders%20%E2%80%93%209sec%3Cbr%3E3.%20Pello%20Bilbao%20(ESP)%20Bahrain%20Victorious%20%E2%80%93%2013sec%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
German intelligence warnings
  • 2002: "Hezbollah supporters feared becoming a target of security services because of the effects of [9/11] ... discussions on Hezbollah policy moved from mosques into smaller circles in private homes." Supporters in Germany: 800
  • 2013: "Financial and logistical support from Germany for Hezbollah in Lebanon supports the armed struggle against Israel ... Hezbollah supporters in Germany hold back from actions that would gain publicity." Supporters in Germany: 950
  • 2023: "It must be reckoned with that Hezbollah will continue to plan terrorist actions outside the Middle East against Israel or Israeli interests." Supporters in Germany: 1,250 

Source: Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE

When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11
What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.
TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

Company Profile:

Name: The Protein Bakeshop

Date of start: 2013

Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani

Based: Dubai

Size, number of employees: 12

Funding/investors:  $400,000 (2018) 

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo
Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178
Engine: 3.7-litre V6
Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm
Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm
Transmission: Seven-speed automatic
​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW

Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman

Director: Jesse Armstrong

Rating: 3.5/5

MO
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreators%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Amer%2C%20Ramy%20Youssef%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Amer%2C%20Teresa%20Ruiz%2C%20Omar%20Elba%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Conflict, drought, famine

Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.
It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.
Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].
The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid

Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.
With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.
Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.
Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.
The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EShaffra%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDIFC%20Innovation%20Hub%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Emetaverse-as-a-Service%20(MaaS)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Ecurrently%20closing%20%241.5%20million%20seed%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Epre-seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%20Abu%20Dhabi%20and%20different%20PCs%20and%20angel%20investors%20from%20Saudi%20Arabia%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Six tips to secure your smart home

Most smart home devices are controlled via the owner's smartphone. Therefore, if you are using public wi-fi on your phone, always use a VPN (virtual private network) that offers strong security features and anonymises your internet connection.

Keep your smart home devices’ software up-to-date. Device makers often send regular updates - follow them without fail as they could provide protection from a new security risk.

Use two-factor authentication so that in addition to a password, your identity is authenticated by a second sign-in step like a code sent to your mobile number.

Set up a separate guest network for acquaintances and visitors to ensure the privacy of your IoT devices’ network.

Change the default privacy and security settings of your IoT devices to take extra steps to secure yourself and your home.

Always give your router a unique name, replacing the one generated by the manufacturer, to ensure a hacker cannot ascertain its make or model number.

match info

Manchester United 3 (Martial 7', 44', 74')

Sheffield United 0

On Women's Day
Updated: September 02, 2025, 4:42 AM`
Podcast

More Podcasts

A Christian cleric looks at the 12 century 'Al-Hadba' leaning minaret as they tour the historic Great Mosque of al-Nuri in the old city of Mosul on September 1, 2025, during the official reopening of the mosque after years of reconstruction. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)

Mosul heritage sites restored, and Afghanistan earthquake

Felukah on code-switching, song-building and 'Arabeezy'

Felukah on code-switching, song-building and 'Arabeezy'

Israel said it found documents belonging to Mohammed Sinwar. Photo: Israel Defence Forces

Hamas leader dead, and Syrian forces attack Alawite hub

How to Adult: Shopping hacks for healthier meals

Food for thought - best meal prep tips to get you through the week

More podcasts
IPSO regulated
News
UAE
Gulf
MENA
US
UK
Europe
Asia
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Markets
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Future
Science
Space
Technology
Climate
Environment
Road to Net Zero
Health
Culture
Art & Design
Books
Film & TV
Music & On-stage
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion & Beauty
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Home & Garden
Wellbeing
Things to do
Sport
Football
Cricket
Olympics
F1
Tennis
Combat Sports
Horse Racing
Weekend
Living in the UAE
Podcasts Newsletters Read E-Paper Print Subscriptions Video App
About UsContact UsWork With UsAdvertise With UsTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicySitemapArchiveRegistration FAQsRosalynn Carter Fellowship
IPSO regulated