Women in Climate series: Proven action

This series is sponsored by GIB AM.

Women excel in environmental reporting and governance teams and yet remain underrepresented in leadership roles. So, what does it take to break through these barriers and drive meaningful change?

The third episode of the Women in Climate podcast series moves beyond talk and dives into proven action. We uncover how leaders push ambitious sustainability goals from within massive corporations – implementing radical change top-down and bottom-up.

We explore how company initiatives, personal action and leveraging networks at scale is working. We delve into how the legal profession is driving climate solutions — from boardroom negotiations to courtroom battles — and why vulnerability can be a leadership superpower at getting this done.

In this episode, host Naomi Kerbel, director of communications at SEC Newgate UK, explores what it truly takes to be a climate leader with Amanda Carpenter, chief executive of Achill Legal, and Magali Anderson, founder of S4 and former chief sustainability officer at Holcim.

