UAE at 50: How the Emirates went to space

Since the formation of the Emirates in 1971, the country has become a close friend and strategic partner of the UK.

In this miniseries, The UAE at 50, we examine how the relationship between the UAE and Britain has developed over the past 50 years.

In this episode, we take a look at the giant leaps made in the UAE’s STEM fields and how exchanges with the UK have helped to launch the young nation's space programme.

The UAE launched the Emirates Mars Mission last year and is already collaborating with other countries such as the UK on a project to build the first human settlement on the planet by 2117.

We talk to Alia Al Mansoori, an aspiring Emirati astronaut and student at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, and mechanical engineer Nora Al Matrooshi, who became the first Arab female astronaut after joining the UAE's astronaut corps.

Hosted by Layla Maghribi

Interviewed by Sarwat Nasir

Produced by Ayesha Khan and Arthur Eddyson