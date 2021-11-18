UAE at 50: How the Emirates is discovering itself through archaeology

Since its formation in 1971, the UAE has become a close friend and strategic partner of the United Kingdom.

In this mini-series, The UAE at 50, we examine how the relationship between the two countries has developed over the past 50 years.

In this episode, we speak to two experts in archaeology based in the UAE about their most recent discoveries and how the young country is searching both its vast desert and deep waters to learn more about its ancient past.

Noura Hamad Al Hameli is a young Emirati archaeologist with the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi and Tim Power is a British archaeologist and historian specialising in Arabia and the Islamic world. He has been working as an academic, consultant and writer in the UAE since 2009 and is currently completing his next book, a 500-page history of the Emirati people.

Hosted by Layla Maghribi

Interviewed by Alice Haine and James Langton

Produced by Ayesha Khan and Arthur Eddyson

Updated: November 18th 2021, 10:22 AM
