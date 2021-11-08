UAE at 50: How the Emirates is tackling climate change

Since the Emirates’ formation 50 years ago, it has become a close friend and strategic partner of the UK.

In this miniseries, The UAE at 50, we speak to those at the heart of this connection about what it means.

In this episode, we talk to two environmental experts about the UAE’s fast-changing environmental sector and how the country is forging ahead with its commitment to have net-zero emissions by 2050.

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, who sits on the board of advisors of the Yale Centre for Environmental Law and Policy, and Dr Richard Perry, advisor to Abu Dhabi’s Environment Agency, who helped establish the institution decades ago, tell us how partnerships and collaborations with countries such as the UK are at the heart of the UAE’s goal to become a world leader in sustainability and renewable energy.

Hosted by Layla Maghribi

Produced by Ayesha Khan and Arthur Pereira