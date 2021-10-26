How to make money grow on trees – 'Pocketful of Dirhams'

“Money doesn’t grow on trees” is an expression we have all heard at some point in our lives.

It might be something our parents told us or we tell our own children when they demand things that are too expensive.

The transformational coach and yoga teacher Esra Ogut, author of Money Does Grow on Trees: The Myths We Create and Live By, says the reverse is true.

Ms Ogut, a former shoe salesgirl from Turkey turned millionaire living in the US, believes that success is a matter of personal choice and the key to this is simply learning how to make that happen.

This can be done by removing those self-imposed limitations that block us from success and hide the money that is sitting out there on trees waiting to be picked.

So, how we break those self-imposed limitations to ensure we can achieve prosperity?

Host Alice Haine is joined by Ms Ogut, who outlines the steps to take for increasing your wealth.

Hosted by Alice Haine

Produced by Ayesha Khan and Arthur Eddyson

