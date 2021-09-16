How gamers are earning cryptocurrency for a living - Pocketful of Dirhams

Play-to-earn video games are boosting the fortunes of players around the world, according to Century Financial's Devesh Mamtani

Felicity Glover
Sep 16, 2021

Video game players have discovered a lucrative side hustle – earning cryptocurrency by signing up for play-to-earn games.

One of the most popular play-to-earn games is Axie Infinity, which allows players to accumulate tradable cryptocurrency coins. In fact, it’s become a financial lifeline for many gamers who have lost their jobs in countries such as the Philippines, Brazil and Venezuela.

How a teenager and his sister are making $35,000 a month by mining Bitcoin
This family sold everything they owned to invest in Bitcoin when it was $900

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, which was founded by Vitalik Buterin, Axie has grown from about 30,000 players in April to a massive 1 million in August alone. But there is an upfront fee for players who have to invest in a team of three Axies at a cost of about $600.

And this is even before you get to try the game out to decide if you like it – or not. Which makes you wonder: is it worth the investment and how easy is it to earn cryptocurrency through the platform?

Host Felicity Glover is joined by Devesh Mamtani, chief market strategist at Century Financial in Dubai, who discusses the pros and cons of play-to-earn video games.

Hosted by Felicity Glover

Produced by Ayesha Khan and Arthur Eddison

Pocketful of Dirhams will soon be moving into a monthly format – and will be released on the last Tuesday of each month starting from September 28.

Company Profile

Company name: Fine Diner

Started: March, 2020

Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka

Based: Dubai

Industry: Technology and food delivery

Initial investment: Dh75,000

Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp

Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000

Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

The biog

Favourite films: Casablanca and Lawrence of Arabia

Favourite books: Start with Why by Simon Sinek and Good to be Great by Jim Collins

Favourite dish: Grilled fish

Inspiration: Sheikh Zayed's visionary leadership taught me to embrace new challenges.

The Byblos iftar in numbers

29 or 30 days – the number of iftar services held during the holy month

50 staff members required to prepare an iftar

200 to 350 the number of people served iftar nightly

160 litres of the traditional Ramadan drink, jalab, is served in total

500 litres of soup is served during the holy month

200 kilograms of meat is used for various dishes

350 kilograms of onion is used in dishes

5 minutes – the average time that staff have to eat
 

