How gamers are earning cryptocurrency for a living - Pocketful of Dirhams

Video game players have discovered a lucrative side hustle – earning cryptocurrency by signing up for play-to-earn games.

One of the most popular play-to-earn games is Axie Infinity, which allows players to accumulate tradable cryptocurrency coins. In fact, it’s become a financial lifeline for many gamers who have lost their jobs in countries such as the Philippines, Brazil and Venezuela.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, which was founded by Vitalik Buterin, Axie has grown from about 30,000 players in April to a massive 1 million in August alone. But there is an upfront fee for players who have to invest in a team of three Axies at a cost of about $600.

And this is even before you get to try the game out to decide if you like it – or not. Which makes you wonder: is it worth the investment and how easy is it to earn cryptocurrency through the platform?

Host Felicity Glover is joined by Devesh Mamtani, chief market strategist at Century Financial in Dubai, who discusses the pros and cons of play-to-earn video games.

Hosted by Felicity Glover

Produced by Ayesha Khan and Arthur Eddison

Pocketful of Dirhams will soon be moving into a monthly format – and will be released on the last Tuesday of each month starting from September 28.

Listen to last week's episode on how to break the fear of investing:

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

The biog Favourite films: Casablanca and Lawrence of Arabia Favourite books: Start with Why by Simon Sinek and Good to be Great by Jim Collins Favourite dish: Grilled fish Inspiration: Sheikh Zayed's visionary leadership taught me to embrace new challenges.

The Byblos iftar in numbers 29 or 30 days – the number of iftar services held during the holy month 50 staff members required to prepare an iftar 200 to 350 the number of people served iftar nightly 160 litres of the traditional Ramadan drink, jalab, is served in total 500 litres of soup is served during the holy month 200 kilograms of meat is used for various dishes 350 kilograms of onion is used in dishes 5 minutes – the average time that staff have to eat



