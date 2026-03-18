Podcasts
The Inside Brief

What the Middle East escalation means for the global economy with Adam Posen and Bob McNally

Analysts assess the risks to global energy supply and why central banks and policymakers are proceeding with caution

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube
Manus Cranny
Manus Cranny

March 18, 2026

Add as a preferred source on Google
  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

In this live edition of The Inside Brief, host Manus Cranny is joined by Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, and Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group, to assess the rapidly escalating conflict in the Middle East and its implications for oil markets, global growth and geopolitical stability.

Mr McNally warns that the world is adjusting to a major disruption in energy supply, with as much as 20 per cent of global energy flows affected. He argues that traditional policy responses are insufficient to offset a shock of this scale, describing the situation as a "math problem that is not solvable by the usual toolkit".

In Mr McNally's view, a resolution depends on either a ceasefire or the degradation of Iran’s military capabilities, which would allow energy flows to resume.

In the conversation, Mr Posen urges caution in interpreting the economic impact, arguing that policymakers should avoid overreacting. He emphasises that the global economy, particularly advanced economies, has shown resilience to past energy shocks. However, he highlights significant risks for emerging markets, where higher energy prices, weaker currencies and rising costs for food and fertiliser could lead to elevated inflation and economic strain.

Mr Posen also outlines how central banks are expected to respond in the near term, saying they will remain on hold while monitoring inflation expectations and allowing price signals to work through the system before taking action.

The Inside Brief with Manus Cranny is available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all other major platforms.

Updated: March 18, 2026, 10:16 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

The Inside Brief with Adam Posen and Bob McNally
Headphones

What the Middle East escalation means for the global economy

Ras Al Khair power and desalination plant. Photo: Sky News Arabia
Headphones

How the Iran war is threatening water security in the Gulf

A US attack aircraft prepares to launch from the USS Abraham Lincoln in support of Operation Epic Fury. US Navy via Reuters.
Headphones

Who will endure the highest cost of the Iran war?

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, July 31, 2012: UAE dirhams. (Silvia Razgova / The National)
Headphones

Should you move your savings amid Iran war?

More podcasts