Mohamed El-Erian calls for Fed 'reboot' and reflects on AI, his career and regrets

In this episode of The Inside Brief with Manus Cranny, Allianz chief economic adviser Mohamed El-Erian shares his insights on monetary policy, market volatility and the challenges facing central banks in a rapidly changing global economy.

Mr El-Erian discusses expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, arguing that markets continue to respond primarily to economic data rather than political narratives. He dismisses the idea that a change in Fed leadership would automatically result in an aggressive wave of cuts, emphasising that policymakers will deliver only what the data justifies.

Reflecting on the Fed’s policy framework, Mr El-Erian calls for a “major reboot” after what he describes as the central bank’s inflation misjudgment in 2021. He warns that excessive reliance on backward looking indicators risks undermining policy effectiveness and credibility.

The conversation also explores artificial intelligence as a structural economic shift rather than a passing trend, including how the UAE and the broader Gulf region are positioning themselves at the intersection of technology, capital and global competitiveness.

On AI, Mr El-Erian describes himself as “one of the biggest bulls” on its productivity potential, while cautioning that the ultimate economic impact will depend on how companies use the technology. He contrasts an automation-driven mindset focused on labour displacement with a labour-augmenting approach aimed at enhancing worker productivity, arguing that AI’s true power lies in augmentation rather than replacement.

Mr El-Erian reflects on his time as president of Queens’ College, Cambridge, describing it as the most satisfying role of his career. He highlights the privilege of witnessing students from challenging backgrounds fully embrace the opportunity of a Cambridge education and undergo visible personal transformation.

On a personal level, Mr El-Erian discusses the influence of his father, recalling two formative lessons that shaped his worldview: the enduring value of education and the importance of engaging with a broad spectrum of perspectives. He explains how being encouraged from an early age to read widely across different viewpoints helped develop his ability to interpret complex economic and market dynamics.

Asked about regrets, Mr El-Erian says he rues never having had the opportunity to serve as a true policymaker, noting that while he advised decision makers throughout his career, he never directly owned policy decisions.