DP World's chief executive on why trade never stops in an uncertain world, plus leadership lessons

In this episode of The Inside Brief, chairman and group chief executive of DP World Sultan bin Sulayem sits down with host Manus Cranny to share his views on global trade and shipping at a time of geopolitical shocks, tariff wars and market volatility.

The head of the global ports operator explains why, from his perspective, physical cargo flows are far more resilient than market sentiment, and why global trade continues to grow despite persistent political uncertainty.

Mr bin Sulayem discusses how DP World approaches countries often defined by political risk − including Venezuela, Iran and Syria − by separating headlines from operational reality.

On Venezuela, Mr bin Sulayem says that DP World knows the market well from past operations and could move quickly when conditions allow. On Iran, he argues that even major regional conflicts have historically had limited impact on maritime trade.

Syria is presented as a different case as DP World has already committed $800 million to Tartus port. Mr bin Sulayem describes the country as having strong long-term potential, given its strategic location and access to regional road and rail networks.

He also reflects on his meeting with Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara, describing him as calm, optimistic and a good listener who is eager to learn and is focused on improving conditions in the country.

The conversation ranges across global growth hotspots, including India, Indonesia, Brazil and the UK, where DP World is expanding capacity. Mr bin Sulayem also argues that China’s economic management is often misunderstood in the West, stressing that scale and stability matter more than headline growth rates.

Turning to Dubai, Mr bin Sulayem reflects on the government's investment in roads, Metro expansion, and rail infrastructure such as Etihad Rail, and how the proximity between the port in Jebel Ali and Al Maktoum International Airport is expected to support future trade growth through seamless sea-to-air connectivity.

Mr bin Sulayem concludes by sharing personal insights into what success means to him, his approach to succession planning and leadership and how a life-threatening horse riding accident − in which he was saved by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai − reshaped his views on time, efficiency and decision making.