Podcasts

How to Adult

Episode 1: How to get your dream job after graduation

What every fresh graduate needs to know to stand out

Hala Nasar
Hala Nasar

June 23, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

One of the most daunting tasks young people face after university is finding their first job.

In this debut episode of the How to Adult series, host Hala Nasar shares her post-university panic and talks to fellow graduates about job hunting in the UAE. Despite completing multiple internships, she shares the challenges, confusion and rejections that come with trying to enter the workforce.

To offer practical solutions, Hala sits down with recruitment expert Kameron Hutchinson, who breaks down what fresh grads need to know to stand out. As a Dubai-based recruitment director, Mr Hutchinson shares tips on what makes a CV stand out, how fresh graduates can optimise their LinkedIn profiles, and the most effective job platforms in the UAE.

Mr Hutchinson also addresses common misconceptions about cover letters, how to follow up after an interview, and how young professionals can network, even if they’re just starting out.

How to Adult is a weekly series helping young people tackle real-life situations. New episodes drop every Monday across podcast platforms, YouTube, and social media.

Listen to the audio version of How to Adult:

Updated: June 23, 2025, 2:20 AM`
