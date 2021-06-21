Diego Maradona: The Dubai Years podcast –– Managing the burden of expectation
In Episode 4 of our podcast series, John McAuley and Paul Radley hear from a number of players who played under Maradona in the UAE
In stark contrast to his gilded playing career, Diego Maradona never won a trophy as a manager. His spells in charge of teams were only ever brief, and often ended in turmoil.
And yet those who played for him during his time in the UAE remember him with deep affection. They describe a manager full of empathy, warmth, and charisma, who would back them - even when all was lost.
In Episode 4 of our podcast series, hosts John McAuley and Paul Radley hear from a number of players who were managed by Maradona at Al Wasl and Fujairah.
The question to each of them was a simple one: what was it like to be coached by one of the most effervescent characters in all of sport?
