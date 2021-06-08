Diego Maradona: The Dubai Years podcast – Argentina’s one-man hurricane makes his presence felt in UAE football

Diego Maradona was a magnet for news throughout his career, and his relationship with the media rarely ran smooth.

When he came to Dubai a decade ago to manage Al Wasl, the glare of the limelight might have been less harsh than it had been for him in Buenos Aires, Barcelona or Naples. And yet he still managed to find his way into scrapes.

From kicking supporters of his own team, wading into the stands to remonstrate with opposition fans, and fostering fierce rivalries both near and far, Maradona frequently vented his fury.

In Episode 2 of our podcast series looking at his time in the country, hosts Paul Radley and John McAuley speak to those tasked with trying to keep track of El Diego’s escapades in Emirates.