Delta variant in the UAE, Abu Dhabi stock market above Dh1tn, 2,122 new cases - The Daily Update

On today's update, we have the latest coronavirus figures, about one in three Covid-19 cases in the UAE is highly spreadable Delta variant and IHC shares surge on Alpha listing pushing Abu Dhabi stock market above Dh1 trillion.

The UAE is set to enter 25 new markets for foreign trade in an attempt to boost exports by 50 per cent, and all Hajj 2021 pilgrims are asked to take their second doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Cody Combs joins us for what's trending, including the Pentagon, England versus Germany at Euro 2020 and Cardi B.