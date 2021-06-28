Delta variant in the UAE, Abu Dhabi stock market above Dh1tn, 2,122 new cases - The Daily Update

On today's update, we have the latest coronavirus figures, about one in three Covid-19 cases in the UAE is highly spreadable Delta variant and IHC shares surge on Alpha listing pushing Abu Dhabi stock market above Dh1 trillion

On today's update, we have the latest coronavirus figures, about one in three Covid-19 cases in the UAE is highly spreadable Delta variant and IHC shares surge on Alpha listing pushing Abu Dhabi stock market above Dh1 trillion.

The UAE is set to enter 25 new markets for foreign trade in an attempt to boost exports by 50 per cent, and all Hajj 2021 pilgrims are asked to take their second doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Cody Combs joins us for what's trending, including the Pentagon, England versus Germany at Euro 2020 and Cardi B.

Published: June 28, 2021 08:59 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
A qualified education consultant can help pupils select the right university and support their applications. Unsplash   Diggity Marketing/ Unsplash

UAE jobs: Top 10 side hustles to make extra income this summer

UAE
A man on a bike wears a mask to protect himself from Covid-19 in Bur Dubai. Regulations such as mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing rules have helped the UAE curb the spread of the coronavirus. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Highly contagious Delta variant accounts for one in three UAE cases

Health
The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser out in the sand. All photos courtesy Toyota

Road test: taking the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser for a spin in the UAE

Motoring
The Wakeling family on holiday in Sri Lanka. Courtesy Nicola Wakeling

Family of girl with rare autoimmune disorder given exemption from UK quarantine

Health
More than two million pilgrims performed the Hajj in 2019, but the 2021 pilgrimage is restricted to 60,000 residents of Saudi Arabia. AFP

All Hajj 2021 pilgrims must have second Covid-19 vaccine dose

Saudi Arabia
Most Read
Business Extra
It's important to avoid lifestyle creep if you are serious about your financial goals, experts say. Getty Images

Here's how to avoid 'lifestyle creep' – Pocketful of Dirhams
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast