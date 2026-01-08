Podcasts
Culture Bites

The band reviving Kuwaiti pearl-diving music through jazz

Bandleader Ghazi Al Mulaifi talks about the spirituality and cultural importance of old seafaring songs

Enas Refaei
January 08, 2026

  • English
  • Arabic

In this episode of Culture Bites, Enas Refaei is joined by UAE-based musician Ghazi Al Mulaifi to talk about the traditions of Kuwaiti pearl-diving music that inspired his band, Boom.Diwan.

Ghazi tells Enas about his own family history of pearl diving and the intrigue it sparked in him. The rich cultural practice was also an arduous one, marked by long perilous journeys and hardship. Music was an important component to boost morale and help the divers prepare for their working day. Boom.Diwan revives these rhythms in a Khaleeji jazz-fusion style that Ghazi describes as experimental.

He talks about how elders react to his music and the importance of preserving the authenticity of pearl-diving heritage, while also performing for new and diverse audiences. Boom.Diwan’s cross-cultural collaborations have also uncovered shared histories and sounds that span continents. Their coming performance at The Red Theatre at NYU Abu Dhabi on January 14 will feature a number of international guests including South African pianist Nduduzo Makhathini.

The White Lotus: Season three

Creator: Mike White

Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell

Rating: 4.5/5

Updated: January 08, 2026, 2:00 AM
More Podcasts

