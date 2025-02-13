Can MrBeast’s Giza Pyramids video promote regional tourism?

In this week’s episode of Culture Bites, Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews offer their take on the widely popular MrBeast video showing rarely seen treasures of the Egyptian pyramids in Giza.
In the video, the famous YouTuber and his vlogger friends are joined by Egyptologists as they explore hidden chambers and archaeological sites that are otherwise closed to the public. The hosts discuss the merits and challenges of content creators engaging younger audiences to take an interest in the region’s rich history and culture.
After a delayed release, Captain America: Brave New World has been released after reportedly being reworked extensively. One of the controversies surrounding the film since its announcement in 2022 revolved around the screen appearance of a Marvel character from the 1980s. Sabra, as she is named in comic books, is an Israeli Mossad agent and was supposed to initially appear in the film as her alter-ego Ruth Bat-Seraph.
After prompting backlash from pro-Palestinian fans, the producers made changes to the character’s film adaptation, although it’s unclear if they were made in response to the criticism. Ruth still retains her Israeli nationality but her spy agent backstory has now been scrapped. Enas and Farah talk about the importance of cultural sensitivity and character representation in blockbuster films.