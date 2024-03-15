Culture Bites: Oscars take-aways and royal Photoshop controversy

In this week’s episode of the Culture Bites podcast, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews delve into the significance of Ramadan for Muslims worldwide, exploring its spiritual and communal aspects.

Enas shares her personal experience of fasting this year, and talks about Ramadan and the TV season in the Arab region, with a focus on popular soap operas and how people gather around it. Farah discusses the transformation of the UAE during the holy month, from adjusted working hours and cannon firing to late-night activities and suhoors.

The hosts talk about the Oscars earlier this week, and how some celebrities have shown their support for a ceasefire in Gaza by wearing Artists4Ceasefire pins. Farah chats about major highlights from the ceremony, from the winners to fashion statements.

Enas and Farah also talk about the fallout from Kate, Princess of Wales's Mother's Day photo with her children, which was published this week, and why international agencies took it down.