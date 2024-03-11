First Ramadan cannon of 2024 are fired

Ramadan cannon were fired on Monday evening to mark the first iftar of holy month this year.

Cannon were fired at numerous sites throughout the UAE to mark the end of the first day of fasting.

In Abu Dhabi a cannon was fired at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, where thousands of worshippers and visitors are expected during holy month.

The main cannon in Dubai was fired at Expo City, as were others in places such as Damac Hills, Vida Creek Harbour, Burj Khalifa, Mirdif Downtown, Festival City and Hatta Guest House.

In Sharjah, cannon were fired at Al Majaz Waterfront Square, Al Dhaid Fort Square in the Central Region, Clock Tower Square in the city of Kalba, Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre Square, and Dibba Al Hisn Comprehensive Centre Square.

Cannon firing is also broadcast on TV in the Emirates during iftar.