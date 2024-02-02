Culture Bites: Palestine at Eurovision, Love is Blind and Amelia Earhart

In this week’s episode of the Culture Bites podcast, Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews are back in the hot seat together as they catch up after two weeks apart.

They discuss the Eurovision Song Contest and how the popular singing competition has a political history. Enas also tracks Palestine's history within the contest, which looks set to continue this year.

Enas and Farah then chat about the hit Netflix series Love is Blind, which is coming to the UAE with a new version, Love is Blind, Habibi.

The hosts also discuss the real-life treasure hunt that is currently taking place in search of Amelia Earhart's missing plane.

Enas and Farah are then joined by Maan who gives a rundown on what he's been up to this week, including how he enjoyed Hamilton and what he is looking forward to at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2024.