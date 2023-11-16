Culture Bites: Exhibitions and art to raise awareness in UAE

In this week’s episode of Culture Bites podcast, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews are joined by Emirati artist, curator and founder of Dirwaza Curatorial Lab, Munira Al Sayegh. She talks about her journey in integrating and amplifying art in the region and the artwork curated by her lab to raise awareness of multiple sclerosis, which will be on show at Abu Dhabi Art next week.

Enas speaks about her trip to the 421 Art Campus in Abu Dhabi to see Asma Belhamar's latest exhibition, which links the UAE’s architectural heritage with music.

Farah also shares an update about Russell Peters’ show in Abu Dhabi next week and why he is carrying on with it, despite cancelling most of his tour in the Middle East and South Africa.

Arts and culture reporter Maan Jalal speaks about the several exhibitions taking place at Alserkal Avenue in Dubai, including On This Land, which showcases the digital archive of The Palestinian Museum and the Barjeel Art Foundation. He also talks about the new outdoor exhibition, Manar Abu Dhabi, which encompasses site-specific light sculptures, projections and immersive artworks.