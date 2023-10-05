Culture Bites: NBA Abu Dhabi, Assassin’s Creed in Baghdad and Wes Anderson

In this week’s episode of Culture Bites podcast, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews talk about Abu Dhabi’s busy week and the return of the NBA to the capital for a second season, which will feature preseason games between two teams and appearances from a host of NBA legends.

The hosts discuss the new Assassin’s Creed video game, Mirage, which launched on October 5 and brings old Baghdad back to life by recreating the Abbasid Caliphate. The game has a new educational feature called History of Baghdad, which offers players an interactive way to learn more about the rich setting.

Enas and Farah also delve into the world of American filmmaker Wes Anderson as Netflix releases his series of short films based on works by British author Roald Dahl. The converted works include The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and The Swan, starring Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Arts and Culture reporter Maan Jalal shares a personal story of how AI helped him find a book he read when he was a teenager but lost track of, and spent years trying to remember. He also has a list of creative events to check out this week, including the Assouline books launch in the Mall of Emirates, the first Dubai Calligraphy Biennale and Matilda The Musical in Dubai.