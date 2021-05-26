Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast

The future of travel in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic will be characterised by higher airfares, cheaper hotel rooms and fewer but longer trips, according to industry expert Sadiq Gillani.

Speaking to the Business Extra podcast's Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner, Mr Gillani, a lecturer at Stanford University's Stanford Graduate School of Business, outlined what we are likely to experience when travelling as the recovery picks up pace.

There will be an imbalance of capacity, for example, when comparing airline seats with hotel rooms and cruise cabins. This is because most carriers have grounded parts of their fleet but few hotels have shut down permanently, he said.

Even as demand comes back at the end of this year and into next year, it will take airlines a long time to build back up to where they were before the pandemic, in terms of capacity.

“So that means that at least for the next couple of years, we're likely to see much higher airfares coming globally, as a result. Now, if you look at hotel rooms, it's actually quite different … you're likely to see cheaper hotel rooms, because the demand still will not come back, and particularly the business traveller, which is a huge component of both sectors, but particularly on hotels, it's not coming back,” said Mr Gillani.

“Hotels are going to have to [offer a] discount to be able to attract people back in. And also … there may not be air service as much as before into certain destinations, which again, means that the hotels will have to [offer a] discount.”

Fewer but longer trips will also be a feature of the post-Covid travel landscape, he said.

“So already during the pandemic, we've seen people travelling for twice the length they were before, so an average of nine days instead of four days. And they're taking obviously fewer trips … So this has quite a big impact on the way people travel,” said Mr Gillani.

This, coupled with the requirements for PCR testing unlikely to be disappearing soon, means people will be more circumspect about when and how they travel, resulting in “more meaningful trips and travelling with purpose”.

“It also means that they're going to be willing to pay more for luxury and splurge” to compensate, such as for seats in premium cabins, he said.

Flexible booking and cancellation terms and the popularity of staycations are also likely to remain features of travel for some time.

The first trip taken by people after they are fully inoculated against the coronavirus will also become a new opportunity for the industry, he said.

“I think there's also an interesting piece around ‘vacc-ications’. That's the first vacation people would take after they're vaccinated. We're seeing those first flights. And those first trips after having in many cases people haven't travelled for no one or some cases will probably 18 months before their first trip. And that first trip will be very memorable,” said Mr Gillani.

While all airlines have been affected to differing degrees by the crisis caused by the pandemic, "the immediate winners are the airlines with large with large domestic markets, particularly the US carriers" because of the levels of government support they received, he said.

"So those will be the short term winners, US carriers and low-cost carriers. The longer term winners, I see coming out of the crisis, to be those who could maintain a large fleet network because there'll be a shortage of capacity."

However, innovation could take a backseat as the industry grapples with an overall debt burden that has doubled.

"I think that the innovation will come with those from strong balance sheets, because, again, because of this debt burden, most airlines around the world have kind of suspended all investment when it comes to technology innovation, because obviously, they've been fighting for that survival," said Mr Gillani.

"US carriers and Middle East carriers ... they're the ones to watch when it comes to driving innovation."

In this episode:

The future of travel (0m 36s)

The trends showing the future of travel (1m 58s)

Emerging new archetypes (9m 31s)

Revenge travel (16m 10s)

The winners out of the crisis (22m 30s)

You can watch Sadiq Gillani's speech at the Stanford MBA reunion here.

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

Tributes from the UAE's personal finance community • Sebastien Aguilar, who heads SimplyFI.org, a non-profit community where people learn to invest Bogleheads’ style “It is thanks to Jack Bogle’s work that this community exists and thanks to his work that many investors now get the full benefits of long term, buy and hold stock market investing. Compared to the industry, investing using the common sense approach of a Boglehead saves a lot in costs and guarantees higher returns than the average actively managed fund over the long term. From a personal perspective, learning how to invest using Bogle’s approach was a turning point in my life. I quickly realised there was no point chasing returns and paying expensive advisers or platforms. Once money is taken care off, you can work on what truly matters, such as family, relationships or other projects. I owe Jack Bogle for that.” • Sam Instone, director of financial advisory firm AES International "Thought to have saved investors over a trillion dollars, Jack Bogle’s ideas truly changed the way the world invests. Shaped by his own personal experiences, his philosophy and basic rules for investors challenged the status quo of a self-interested global industry and eventually prevailed. Loathed by many big companies and commission-driven salespeople, he has transformed the way well-informed investors and professional advisers make decisions." • Demos Kyprianou, a board member of SimplyFI.org "Jack Bogle for me was a rebel, a revolutionary who changed the industry and gave the little guy like me, a chance. He was also a mentor who inspired me to take the leap and take control of my own finances." • Steve Cronin, founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com "Obsessed with reducing fees, Jack Bogle structured Vanguard to be owned by its clients – that way the priority would be fee minimisation for clients rather than profit maximisation for the company. His real gift to us has been the ability to invest in the stock market (buy and hold for the long term) rather than be forced to speculate (try to make profits in the shorter term) or even worse have others speculate on our behalf. Bogle has given countless investors the ability to get on with their life while growing their wealth in the background as fast as possible. The Financial Independence movement would barely exist without this." • Zach Holz, who blogs about financial independence at The Happiest Teacher "Jack Bogle was one of the greatest forces for wealth democratisation the world has ever seen. He allowed people a way to be free from the parasitical "financial advisers" whose only real concern are the fat fees they get from selling you over-complicated "products" that have caused millions of people all around the world real harm.” • Tuan Phan, a board member of SimplyFI.org "In an industry that’s synonymous with greed, Jack Bogle was a lone wolf, swimming against the tide. When others were incentivised to enrich themselves, he stood by the ‘fiduciary’ standard – something that is badly needed in the financial industry of the UAE."

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Indoor Cricket World Cup Venue Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE squad Saqib Nazir (captain), Aaqib Malik, Fahad Al Hashmi, Isuru Umesh, Nadir Hussain, Sachin Talwar, Nashwan Nasir, Prashath Kumara, Ramveer Rai, Sameer Nayyak, Umar Shah, Vikrant Shetty

