UAE reveals Eid Al Fitr 2026 holiday dates for public and private sector

Employees in the UAE can enjoy an extended weekend for Eid Al Fitr this year.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced that the holiday for workers will begin on Thursday, March 19.

For the public sector, the Eid Al Fitr holiday will run from Thursday, March 19, to Sunday, March 22. For the private sector, the holiday will run from Thursday, March 19, to Saturday, March 21, if Ramadan is 29 days, or until Sunday, March 22, if Ramadan is 30 days.

The decision will be determined depending on the lunar observations of the UAE Moon-sighting committee after sunset on the 29th day of Ramadan.

Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic Hijri calendar is based on the Moon. Each Hijri month begins only after the sighting of the new crescent moon.

For a Moon sighting to be considered scientifically feasible, certain conditions must be met. The Moon must be:

Born before sunset. Separated from the Sun by at least six degrees. At least 12 hours old. Visible above the horizon for at least 20 minutes after sunset.

No Moon has ever been sighted without meeting these thresholds.

What is the Moon-sighting committee?

The UAE's Moon-sighting committee is formed by the UAE Council for Fatwa and typically comprises senior government figures.

Every Muslim country, city or community appoints someone to observe the Moon. While the specifics of Moon-sighting each month vary across the region, most Gulf nations – including the UAE – form a moon-sighting committee for major Islamic dates such as Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha.

What is Eid Al Fitr?

Eid Al Fitr marks one of two holy feasts celebrated by Muslims worldwide. The first day of the festival coincides with the first day of the 10th Islamic calendar month, known as Shawwal.

Celebrations begin with Eid prayers shortly after the dawn fajr prayer and last for three days. The Eid prayer is followed by a sermon, and a major part of the ritual is greeting others who have gathered to pray and wishing them an “Eid Mubarak”. The prayers provide an opportunity to exchange Eid greetings and meet neighbours, family and friends.