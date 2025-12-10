Podcasts
Business Extra

Behind the Bitcoin drop: Are we entering a new era for crypto?

The episode explains what's behind the crypto crash and how institutions are buying in and reshaping the market

Salim A. Essaid
Salim A. Essaid

December 10, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Bitcoin lost over $18,000 in November, triggering one of the sharpest monthly declines since 2021.

With nearly $3 billion in forced liquidations, headlines declared a crash. But is that the whole story? In this episode of Business Extra, host Salim Essaid sits down with two major voices shaping the global crypto conversation.

First, Richard Teng, co-chief executive of Binance, explains what really happened in November. Then Yevgeny Bebnev, chief investment officer at Pelican Investments, argues that crypto has become an institutional asset, and that volatility is a market feature, and shares his outlook for 2026.

Updated: December 10, 2025, 2:00 AM
Podcast

