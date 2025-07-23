What new US crypto laws mean for the future

Crypto has reached a critical moment in its history.

The US released a slew of game-changing bills for cryptocurrency last week, signalling a long-anticipated seal of approval of crypto from the world’s largest economy.

Those bills are the Clarity Act, something called the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and – the Genius Act, which is what we are focusing on today.

It is all expected to have major implications for the Middle East, which has already established its own level of crypto adoption.

On this episode of Business Extra, host Salim Essaid hears from two experts; Naeem Aslam, CIO at Zaye Capital Markets in London, and Ola Doudin, CEO of UAE-based cryptocurrency exchange BitOasis.

