What new US crypto laws mean for the future

US President Donald Trump signed three crytpo bills into law and one of them, the Genius Act, has already gone into effect

Salim A. Essaid

July 23, 2025

Crypto has reached a critical moment in its history.

The US released a slew of game-changing bills for cryptocurrency last week, signalling a long-anticipated seal of approval of crypto from the world’s largest economy.

Those bills are the Clarity Act, something called the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and – the Genius Act, which is what we are focusing on today.

It is all expected to have major implications for the Middle East, which has already established its own level of crypto adoption.

On this episode of Business Extra, host Salim Essaid hears from two experts; Naeem Aslam, CIO at Zaye Capital Markets in London, and Ola Doudin, CEO of UAE-based cryptocurrency exchange BitOasis.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our two-minute listener survey. Click here.

Updated: July 23, 2025, 2:35 AM`
