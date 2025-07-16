Podcasts

How to own property in Saudi Arabia

New law will allow foreign citizens to buy real estate in the kingdom. Here's what to know

Salim A. Essaid
Salim A. Essaid

July 16, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A whole new property market is to open up to international buyers and it is from the Middle East’s largest economy.

Starting in January 2026, Saudi Arabia will allow foreign investors to buy property in the kingdom. It has left global investors eager to find out how they can tap into Saudi Arabia’s fast growing real estate market, which is expected to reach more than $94 billion by 2028.

But how easy will it be for a foreign investor to buy property in the kingdom? Will there be a language barrier? Are the kingdom’s regulatory systems able to work with foreign buyers yet?

We explore these questions and more on this episode of Business Extra, where host Salim A Essaid hears from Faisal Durrani, a partner and head of research for the Middle East and North Africa at Knight Frank Middle East.

EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas and French Foreign Minister Noel Barrot. EPA

France threatens sanctions on Iran, and Lebanon receives response on Hezbollah

A construction site in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Foreign investors are to be able to buy property in the kingdom from January 2026. Bloomberg

How to own property in Saudi Arabia

A member of the Syrian security forces patrols near Sweida. AFP

Israel launches Syria strikes and Palestinian envoy calls for Gaza action

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB People carry the body of Sayfollah Kamel Musallet, a Palestinian-American man who was beaten to death by settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, during his funeral near Ramallah, in the Israel-occupied West Bank July 13, 2025. REUTERS / Ammar Awad

Funeral for Palestinian-American killed in West Bank, and Syria's fires

