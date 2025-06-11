Middle East aviation takes off

“New” is the theme in the Middle East’s growing aviation sphere: new cities, new aircraft and new markets.
The International Air Transport Association (Iata) says carriers in the region are expected to post the highest net profit margin in the world this year, at 8.7 per cent.
These are strong numbers from the Middle East. But they are coming at a volatile time.
Host Salim Essaid hears from The National's own Deena Kamel and StrategicAero Research's Saj Ahmad on what to expect from air travel in the region.
