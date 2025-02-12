Podcasts

Business Extra

IFC's Makhtar Diop on AI, investments and emerging markets

Managing director shares insights on key opportunities and challenges in global finance and technology at the World Governments Summit

Mina Al-Oraibi
Mina Al-Oraibi

February 12, 2025

Global leaders, policymakers and industry experts came together in Dubai this week at the World Governments Summit to discuss the most pressing challenges shaping the future. With a focus on sustainability, AI governance and global finance, this year's conversation set the stage for collaborative action in an evolving world, from economic resilience to technological innovation.

On this episode of Business Extra, we take you to the World Governments Summit, where The National's Editor-in-Chief, Mina Al-Oraibi, hears from Makhtar Diop, managing director of the International Finance Corporation.

Updated: February 12, 2025, 3:08 AM

