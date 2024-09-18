Business Extra: How Kamala Harris or Donald Trump might affect Middle East technology aspirations

The Middle East, particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia, has witnessed significant growth in sectors such as cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, and FinTech, largely driven by cutting-edge technologies.

Some have speculated that the wealth and innovation created from those industries could eclipse that of the oil industries that defined the region.

However, this rapid expansion of crypto, AI, and FinTech firms is about to face a challenge – the upcoming US election.

In this episode of the Business Extra podcast, host Cody Combs examines the potential implications of a win for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris or Republican nominee Donald Trump on the Middle East’s lucrative tech industry.

He is joined by Sam Blatteis, co-founder and chief executive of The MENA Catalysts, a government relations and market entry set-up firm for high-tech multinationals.

