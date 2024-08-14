Business Extra: How FinTech is evolving in the Middle East

In this episode of Business Extra, we explore the rapidly evolving FinTech landscape in the Middle East, where new apps and products are constantly emerging with promises of easier financial transactions and innovative money management solutions.

Among these players, Dubai-based start-up Ziina stands out for its methodical rise over the past few years.

Ziina aims to bring economic freedom and enhanced financial literacy across the Middle East. Recently, the company made headlines by securing a Stored Value Facility licence in the UAE, a significant milestone that promises to propel the start-up even farther.

Ziina's chief executive and co-founder Faisal Toukan joins host Cody Combs to discuss the company’s journey, the significance of its recent achievements, and its plans for the future.

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Almouneer

Started: 2017

Founders: Dr Noha Khater and Rania Kadry

Based: Egypt

Number of staff: 120

Investment: Bootstrapped, with support from Insead and Egyptian government, seed round of

$3.6 million led by Global Ventures

