Business Extra: Ramadan Edition - How technology helps Muslims observe Ramadan

In today's fast-paced world, technology has become an integral part of our daily lives, and religious rituals are no different.

During Ramadan, Muslims around the world increase their engagement with faith through fasting, performing prayers at mosques and reading the Quran.

From checking iftar, suhoor and daily prayer timings to recitations and remembrances, Muslims now depend on many apps to assist them with their rituals and worship.

In this episode of Business Extra, host Cody Combs delves into the intersection of technology and spirituality, and explores how Muslims are using apps to enrich their Ramadan experience.

He interviews Nafees Khundker, the group managing director of Bitsmedia, which owns Muslim Pro app and Muslim streaming service Qalbox, with more than 2.1 million downloads in the UAE and 150 million downloads worldwide.