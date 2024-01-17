Business Extra: Tech Edition - AI and the complexities expected in 2024

AI isn't going away, the metaverse is still showing signs of life, and cybersecurity concerns remain abundant.

Just when you thought it was safe to enter 2024 on a clean technology slate, similar themes and a cast of technology characters are re-emerging from the previous year. Yet, not everything is the same. There are some early hints of what to expect, and some clues from tech products that offer a glimpse at how our lives and businesses will change in the weeks and months ahead.

Will deepfake videos cause a cacophony of problems? Will Apple's vision of spatial computing have us all wearing headsets? Will AI concerns finally become reality?

Host Cody Combs looks at where things stand on all these topics and more.

Interviews include analysis from Renee McGowan, Marsh McLennan’s chief executive for India, Middle East & Africa, and Robert Wahl, associate professor of computer science Concordia University in Wisconsin.